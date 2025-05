CHARLOTTE — There has been a push to secure the naming rights deal to help fund a $21 million renovation for Symphony Park.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, renovations will also be paid for through the park’s owner, as well as the city.

If the deal can be secured, Symphony Park will close in July 2026.

It will then reopen a year later.

