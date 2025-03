CHARLOTTE — For the first time in its history, NASCAR now has a new commissioner.

The sport announced that it will be naming current president Steve Phelps for the position.

Phelps will oversee all aspects of NASCAR, including all three national series and the operation of all 15 NASCAR-owned tracks.

Steve O’Donnell will also be taking over as president.

