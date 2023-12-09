NASCAR’s Kyle Busch sells Mooresville facility

MOORESVILLE — NASCAR driver Kyle Busch announced in September he would sell Kyle Busch Motorsports and Rowdy Manufacturing to Spire Motorsports. The transaction, which included the Mooresville facility that houses the operations, has now closed.

An entity affiliated with Busch sold a building at 351 Mazeppa Road to Spire for nearly $14.5 million, according to Iredell County real estate records.

