National builder D.R. Horton buys site for new homes, townhomes in region

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — One of the Charlotte region’s most active homebuilders has obtained more land for new development.

Earlier this month, D.R. Horton Inc. acquired a 57-acre site in Union County from asset management firm Walton Global Holdings. The site is named Sanctuary at Southgate and is within the Southgate master-planned community at North Rocky River and Poplin roads in Indian Trail.

D.R. Horton has plans to develop 231 single-family homes and 52 townhomes at the site. Union County real estate records show the land was acquired for over $2.4 million.

