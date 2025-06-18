National builders launching projects around region

CHARLOTTE — Several big North American homebuilders continued to build out their pipelines across the Charlotte area in May. D.R. Horton Inc., Toll Brothers Inc., Tri Pointe Homes Inc. and Mattamy Homes have been opening communities around the region.

In lower South End, Toll Brothers just finished a model home at its Chambray at LoSo townhome project near South Tryon Street and Clanton Road, with six of 82 total units now complete.

Farther out, in Gaston County, Tri Pointe Homes expects to open a 65-townhome development on 25 acres between downtown Cramerton and McAdenville this month.

And Canadian builder Mattamy Homes opened sales last month at two local townhome developments — a 28-unit community near Marvin Road in south Charlotte as well as a 249-unit project near Reedy Creek Nature Center and Preserve, just south of the University City area.

The northeast area of Charlotte proved a hot spot for residential development last month.

In addition to the Mattamy Homes project there, D.R. Horton — the largest homebuilder in both the U.S. and Charlotte — held a grand opening in late May for its Reedy Creek Preserve development off Rocky River Road, bringing 104 single-family homes to that area.

