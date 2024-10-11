National Guard helicopters used to find those in need of rescue in western NC

SALISBURY, N.C. — National Guard crews from 18 states are in North Carolina working recovery missions, delivering water, food and supplies to people who need it.

But one of the crews headed out on a mission to check in with a family they believe could be in dire need of help.

Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz arrived at the North Carolina National Guard base in Salisbury and saw pallets of food and water waiting to be delivered.

A field of Chinook and Blackhawk helicopters were ready to fly to western North Carolina, and crews prepped for another day of missions.

IN THE FIELD WITH RESCUERS:

“I feel like we’re doing what we signed up for, which is helping people in need,” said Sgt. 1st Class Nelson Loretto.

Loretto is a critical care flight paramedic and crew chief on this mission.

“We had older ladies and things like that, they couldn’t even get into the aircraft [so we would] have to actually carry them,” Loretto said. “We just got to hold their hands and tell them, it’s going to be okay. Look at them in the eye, ‘Ma’am, we got you. It’s going to be fine, you’re going to be safe.’ They hold your hand really tight and tell you, you know, thank you. And those things are very rewarding to me.”

In the cockpit, Chief Warrant Officer Bruce Scharbius will maneuver through the mountains to check on a family they believe is signaling for help.

“We have word of an isolated, possibly family and area that we can’t reach via the ground. It’s kind of unknown the condition medically or their food and supply issues. So we’re going to go and do an aerial recon, we’re going to see if we can land near the property,” Scharbius said. “The reason this is a location of interest is because they spray painted essentially a help signal on top, and no one else can get there.”

Stocked with water and emergency meals, we headed out on the 120-mile flight to Weaverville. As we got closer to the mountains, you can start to see the devastation. Then, we spotted the house with the sign written on the roof.

We landed in a dirt field next to the creek and followed Loretto to check on the family. They said they didn’t want to leave, but needed food and water.

“They lost all their cabins, lost other buildings, lost the shop; water basically came up to the second level,” said Joe Miljour, who has been helping his brother on the property for days.

He told us Helene took out the bridge to the family’s property. What’s left of the steel beams on the bridge are now tangled in the water; they have to kayak back and forth to get supplies.

“We need access. I mean, it’s going to be coming winter here,” Miljour said.

He’s grateful for the supplies, but said they need even more help.

“These guys are awesome. Thank you. Guys really mean that, but these are the guys that are working just like we are,” he said.

National Guard crews have been helping here before Helene hit, and it’s important to remember they’ll be here long after.

