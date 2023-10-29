Nationwide recall on Wanabana Apple Cinnamon fruit puree pouches

CHARLOTTE — There is a nationwide recall and the state health department is warning parents about a product after discovering elevated levels of lead in North Carolina children.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are telling parents not to buy Wanabana Apple Cinnamon fruit puree pouches saying that it may contain extremely high concentrations of lead.

The product was sold at multiple retailers including Sam’s Club, Amazon, and Dollar Tree.

The company agreed to recall any of the pouches regardless of the expiration date.

If you have any of these, throw them away or request a refund. Health officials said if you think your child has been exposed, you can take them to a pediatrician or local health department for testing.

Symptoms of lead exposure include:

Headache

Abdominal pain/Colic

Vomiting

Anemia

