NC Attorney General pushing US Congress to pass for NCAA Accountability Act

RALEIGH — More than a dozen attorney generals formed a coalition to urge the U.S. Congress to further regulate the NCAA.

North Carolina AG Josh Stein joined the bipartisan group of 18 attorney generals in support of the NCAA Accountability Act of 2023.

“I will continue to fight to protect student-athletes, but we need stronger oversight of the NCAA,” Stein said. “I urge Congress to pass the NCAA Accountability Act of 2023 to ensure the NCAA treats student-athletes fairly.”

The legislation aims to provide more transparency in investigations within the NCAA, particularly to student-athletes, coaches and institutions.

The act would allow the U.S. Department of Justice pursue legal action, like fines or removal from the association, against the NCAA or against individuals in violation.

The group included attorney generals from Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Utah.

They wrote a letter to Congress which can be read here.

“The NCAA exercises tremendous power over the opportunities available to college athletes in our states, and there is currently no effective check on the organization’s conduct if it behaves in an arbitrary or inconsistent manner,” the letter reads.

