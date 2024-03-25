NC bed and breakfast, events venue auctioned

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A bed and breakfast and events venue near the site of a major economic development project in Chatham County is officially under new ownership after being auctioned off late last year.

The Shady Wagon Farm venue sold to Cary-based SRK Events LLC for $2.38 million, according to a Chatham County deed dated March 15. Bids were received in November at a live auction. The property is at 259 Shady Wagon Farm Road, located off Pea Ridge Road north of Highway 1 in an unincorporated part of the county near Moncure.

The property consists of more than 22 acres of farmland and several commercial buildings, including a six-bedroom, three-bathroom house built 15 years ago and a wedding and events center with a capacity of up to 200 people.

