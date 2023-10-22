NC candidate steps away from campaign activities to mourn loss of Detroit synagogue leader

CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina Statehouse candidate took to social media on Sunday to announce her break from campaign activities for the upcoming week as she mourns the loss of her cousin, Samantha Woll.

NC98 candidate Lisa Jewel is stepping away from campaign activities this week. She is mourning the loss of her cousin, Samantha Woll. Woll was the president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in Detroit. She was found stabbed to death outside her home @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/HerFFHCnU3 — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) October 22, 2023

Woll was the president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in Detroit, Michigan, and was found stabbed to death outside of her home early on Saturday.

She is the cousin of Lisa Jewel, who is currently in the running for North Carolina’s District 98 seat. Woll had been president of the downtown Detroit synagogue since last year.

At this time, investigators have not identified a suspect or connected Woll’s death to the tensions spilling over from the Israel-Hamas war.

