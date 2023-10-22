Local

NC candidate steps away from campaign activities to mourn loss of Detroit synagogue leader

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

N.C. candidate steps away from campaign activities to mourn loss of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll (Left); Lisa Jewel (Right) (Courtesy of: The Associated Press and Lisa Jewel NC)

CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina Statehouse candidate took to social media on Sunday to announce her break from campaign activities for the upcoming week as she mourns the loss of her cousin, Samantha Woll.

Woll was the president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in Detroit, Michigan, and was found stabbed to death outside of her home early on Saturday.

She is the cousin of Lisa Jewel, who is currently in the running for North Carolina’s District 98 seat. Woll had been president of the downtown Detroit synagogue since last year.

At this time, investigators have not identified a suspect or connected Woll’s death to the tensions spilling over from the Israel-Hamas war.

