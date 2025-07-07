Floodwaters disrupt homes and lives in western Triangle

People in the western part of the Triangle are dealing with the aftermath of Tropical Storm Chantal.

One person has died, so far, and hundreds of people are flooded out of their homes.

Floodwaters from a failed dam inundated Rick Herrera’s home in Moore County on Sunday, forcing swift water rescues and causing significant damage.

The Longleaf Dam at the Longleaf Golf and Family Club failed, sending water pouring into at least two houses, including Herrera’s, where the basement was flooded to waist height.

“Man, immediately, I heard a crash,” Herrera said, describing the moment floodwaters smashed into his basement.

Herrera, his wife, and father-in-law were in the basement when the water rushed in, pushing furniture and debris down the hallway.

Video captured by Herrera shows first responders pulling a driver to safety after their car was washed away by the floodwaters. Despite the dramatic rescues, no deaths were reported across Moore County, though there were other losses.

Inside Herrera’s basement office, photos and keepsakes from his 24-year Air Force career were damaged by the floodwaters.

The system lost its tropical status as the worst impacts tapered off early Monday, but periods of rain could still lead to flooding in parts of the Mid-Atlantic through the evening, including areas of Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

