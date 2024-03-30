NC fire captain dies from burns sustained during house fire

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A North Carolina fire captain has died after being burned while working a house fire Tuesday morning.

The Lexington Fire Department said Capt. Ronnie Metcalf died in a Winston-Salem hospital on Friday.

Metcalf was burned on 60% of his body after he responded to a home that was on fire early Tuesday morning. He and other firefighters were ordered to evacuate the building, but Metcalf was reported missing. He was later found and extricated before being flown to Winston-Salem for specialized treatment.

Metcalf was a father, a husband, and a 19-year veteran of the fire department. He was also a loyal member of his church.

Charlotte Fire mourns the loss of Captain Ronnie Metcalf. His passing comes after sustaining life-ending burn wounds after responding to a house fire call on Tuesday. On Friday, he was pronounced deceased. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who loved Captain Metcalf. pic.twitter.com/3rHhOKoUik — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) March 30, 2024

