NC golfers make it to Masters field

CHARLOTTE — Two players from North Carolina have vaulted into the Masters, thanks in part to a McConnell Golf scholarship that supports promising players whose families don’t belong to elite golf clubs.

“We give talented high school golfers whose parents cannot afford a country club membership playing privileges at our clubs with tutoring from our golf pros,” McConnell Golf CEO John McConnell said.

“Most of these kids end up with college scholarships,” he said. “And now, we have four PGA Tour wins, and two on the big stage.”

Former McConnell Golf Junior Scholars Akshay Bhatia and Grayson Murray competed Thursday at the Augusta National Golf Club, following a weather delay.

