NC health officials issue alert after radioactive material stolen in Durham

Photo of tool containing radioactive material stolen in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — A measuring tool that contains radioactive material was stolen from a facility in Durham, state health officials announced Thursday.

The device, if handled inappropriately, can pose a potential health and safety risk.

The gauge, which uses radioactive materials to test conditions of materials during construction, was discovered missing Thursday.

The theft was reported to the North Carolina Radiation Protection Section and local law enforcement.

The gauge was in a container when it vanished.

Markings on it are clear that it holds radioactive material.

The container can be identified by its yellow plastic case with the following labels:

Radiation tri-foil (Radioactive – 7)

USA DOT 7A

Type A Radioactive Material

Cargo Aircraft Only

The gauge has a stainless-steel handle protruding from its top with a radiation symbol on it. The equipment is manufactured by Troxler

A description of the radioactive material is on a plate attached to the outside of the gauge.

The radioactive material is sealed in a stainless-steel capsule.

Do not touch or move the device, officials warned.

Stay at least 10 feet away from the gauge until the appropriate authorities secure the area and device. A prolonged exposure could cause adverse health effects if the radioactive sources were directly exposed to an individual.

If this gauge is found or you have any information about its location, please contact Travis Cartoski, NC Radiation Protection Section, at (919) 621-4797 or your local law enforcement agency at 911.