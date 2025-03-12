NC lawmakers file bill to raise minimum wage, boost worker protections

CHARLOTTE — A group of Democrats in the North Carolina General Assembly have filed an ambitious bill that would raise the minimum wage, mandate equal pay for equal work, require paid family leave and reenact child tax credits.

But, like all measures on Jones Street, it would require sign off by the Republican majority.

The bill, called the Economic Security Act, was filed by state Reps. Pricey Harrison (D-Guilford), Carolyn Logan (D-Mecklenburg), Marcia Morey (D-Durham) and Aisha Dew (D-Mecklenburg).

All of the bill’s sponsors are Democrats. And even they doubt that their Republican colleagues will green stamp the measure.

Hear more from the lawmakers behind the bill on CBJ’s website.

WATCH BELOW: City terminates lease for local artists

City terminates lease for local artists

©2025 Cox Media Group