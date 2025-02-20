Local

NC leaders seek feedback on how to spend $1.43B federal Helene Hurricane grant

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina officials are asking the public to weigh in on how the state should spend a billion-dollar funeral grant for Hurricane Helene’s recovery in western North Carolina. The federal grant totals $1.43 billion.

Officials laid out a proposal for the money this week. The first draft of the plan proposes most of the money go to housing recovery for low and moderate-income residents. More funds would go into rebuilding infrastructure and supporting small businesses in western North Carolina. However, the state is still seeking feedback on what to do with the HUD Action Plan.

The storm did $60 billion worth of damage and $12.7 billion in residential damage.

