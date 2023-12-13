NC man sentenced for 2021 murder, has more murder trials in NC, SC, AL

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — A man from North Carolina has been sentenced in connection with a murder from November 2021, and he’s also charged in a York County murder.

Alfred Louis Logan Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 30-37 years in prison, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein announced on Wednesday.

He was charged with the murder of Kedrick Tevon Green in Buncombe County. Green was found dead in his car in November 2021, authorities said.

Logan was connected to the murder through surveillance video from local businesses and cell phone data showing Green’s phone had been moved from his car to Logan’s home address.

“This man has a history of violence and is clearly a threat to North Carolinians,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I want to thank the local, state, and federal law enforcement officers who arrested him, and I’m pleased that my office was able to secure a conviction to keep him off our streets and make our communities safer.”

Logan awaits trials for murder cases in Wake County, N.C., York County, S.C., and Birmingham, Alabama, according to the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

