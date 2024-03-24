NC mountain estate hits market at nearly $50M

HIGHLANDS, N.C. — A luxe mountain estate in southwest North Carolina is up for sale with an eye-catching price just shy of $50 million.

That mountaintop property in Highlands, called Sagee Estate, encompasses 40 acres that include a manor home, guest cottage, outdoor dining pavilion with dual fireplaces, lush gardens and even its own helipad. Listed on March 17, it carries a price of $49.99 million.

The estate is owned by a trust linked to the family of Andrew Johnson, a London-based lighting executive, according to an article by The Wall Street Journal. The family paid about $18 million to assemble the land for use as a vacation home, the article states, noting that they no longer spend as much time there.

Read more and check out photos of the estate on CBJ's website here.

