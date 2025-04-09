NC proposes stricter abortion bills

RALEIGH — Channel 9 has new details on what some are calling the most restrictive abortion bill in the U.S.

A bill filed in the North Carolina legislature would not allow exceptions for rape or incest.

It would also create harsher penalties for women who get abortions and could revoke licenses for providers who give them.

A second bill would not allow abortions after six weeks into a pregnancy.

The procedure currently is allowed up to 12 weeks

Channel 9 asked Gov. Josh Stein’s office if he would support this if either bill landed on his desk.

A spokesperson said, in part, he “will veto any effort to further strip women of their reproductive freedoms.”

