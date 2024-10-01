NC public school students can profit from NIL, judge orders

RALEIGH — North Carolina public school athletes can profit off their name, image, and likeness, reversing state board policy, a Wake County judge ruled Tuesday.

Top recruit Faizon Brandon sued the state board of education saying he was losing out on millions of dollars in possible NIL deals while the state board of education debated the rules.

The judge granted an injunction Tuesday allowing the proposed permanent rules, which could have taken another nine months to hash out.

It will take effect when the order is signed later this week.

At that point, public school athletes can start making deals.

