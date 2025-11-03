NC Rep. Cecil Brockman resigns amid sex crime allegations

RALEIGH — North Carolina state Rep. Cecil Brockman resigned from his legislative seat on Friday following charges of sex-related crimes involving a 15-year-old.

Brockman’s resignation came shortly after House Speaker Destin Hall announced a committee to investigate the allegations against him, which include statutory sexual offenses and taking indecent liberties with a child, according to the Associated Press.

Records indicate that Brockman attempted to contact the victim and used his status to seek information about the victim’s whereabouts.

“The profound seriousness of these criminal charges makes it impossible for him to effectively represent his community,” stated officials from the North Carolina Democratic Party, who had called for Brockman’s resignation.

Brockman, a Democratic representative from High Point, had served in the House since 2015. He stated in his resignation letter that he needed to focus on his defense due to the serious nature of the allegations.

House leaders from both parties, as well as Democratic Gov. Josh Stein, had urged Brockman to step down following his arrest three weeks ago.

Republican House Speaker Destin Hall had announced a bipartisan committee to investigate the charges and recommend expulsion if necessary, citing the state constitution’s provision for the House to remove its members.

Brockman remains in jail with a bond set at just over $1 million, and a hearing to consider reducing the bond is scheduled for Monday.

