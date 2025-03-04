NC representative wants to codify challenged election rule for military, overseas voters

NORTH CAROLINA — A North Carolina representative wants to codify a challenged election rule for military and overseas voters.

Durham Representative Marcia Morey’s bill says military and overseas voters are not required to include a photocopy of their ID when they vote.

This comes as Republican State Supreme Court Candidate Jefferson Griffin challenges more than 5,000 of the ballots in his race against Democratic Justice Allison Riggs.

Representative Marcia Morey, however, disagrees with that.

“They don’t have time to go looking for a photocopier if they’re out in the field, but they follow what has been explained to them, send in your ballot, send in your registration, and after the fact, retroactively. Now to be challenged after this is the method they’ve been using, I think is totally wrong,” Morey explained.

In response to the bill, the North Carolina Republican Party said this reinforces the party’s belief that state law matters more than an agency’s rules.

The NCGOP said the bill also strengthens their case for judicial review of those ballots.

