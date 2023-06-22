NC Safer Schools Task Force hears action plan for schools

RALEIGH — There have been more than a thousand threats made to schools across North Carolina over the past year.

During a meeting on Thursday, the North Carolina Safer Schools Task Force heard a new action plan to keep students safe upon in response to that statistic.

This upcoming school year, eight safety specialists will be deployed across the state.

“Whether they need a comprehensive safety plan updated, whether they need training and active shooter drills, whatever, they will be there to be of assistance,” said Karen Fairley, an executive director at the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. “But the best part is they will know them because they live in that region.”

The southwest region of the state, including the Charlotte metro area, will receive a specialist. Channel 9 has reached out to learn what this means for students and staff in the area.

