NC, SC fall behind on U.S News & World Report ranking of best states

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina is often hailed as a great place to live with a booming economy and high quality of life.

But a new ranking puts a bit of a damper on that notion.

The Tar Heel State comes in at No. 19 on U.S. News & World Report’s list of the best states in the U.S., which was unveiled this week. North Carolina trails behind the likes of Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, New Jersey, South Dakota, Wyoming, Georgia and Delaware.

South Carolina placed even lower than its northern neighbor, ranking at No. 41.

