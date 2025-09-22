N.C. sports betting increases 29% year over year, boosted by return of football season

CHARLOTTE — North Carolinians were ready for some football. August online betting results increased 29% year over year, according to figures compiled by the N.C. State Lottery Commission.

The last week of August included the first full weekend of college football games, just as it did in 2024. This year, though, paid and promotional wagers across the state totaled $478.7 million, up from $370.5 million in August 2024.

North Carolina legalized online sports betting in June 2023. Eight state-licensed operators began accepting wagers in March 2024.

Football generates the most betting of any sport. According to the lottery commission, which governs online betting, North Carolinians placed a combined $1.8 billion worth of sports bets between Sept. 1, 2024, and Nov. 30, 2024 — the busiest months of the pro and college regular seasons. That represented an increase of $700 million compared with the preceding three summer months of June, July and August.

The busy August results also easily topped the previous month’s wagering in July, when the state recorded $370.4 million in bets.

North Carolina’s sports betting law includes an 18% tax on gross wagering revenue, defined as all money bet minus winnings paid before deductions for taxes, fees or expenses.

Gross wagering revenue last month was $54.1 million; that’s based on total wagering of $478.7 million minus paid winnings of $420.6 million. With an 18% tax rate, sports betting last month generated $9.7 million in tax revenue.

