Local

NC sports betting revenue rises 7% despite drop in promotional offers

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
The NHL Carolina Hurricanes and other sports teams across North Carolina have sponsorships and alliances with betting operators licensed by state government.
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

NORTH CAROLINA — New data from the North Carolina Lottery said sports betting revenue is up 7% from last year.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, paid and promotional wagers totaled over $560 million last month.

ALSO READ: House budget proposal would allow NC State, UNC to receive sports betting tax revenue distribution

That’s in comparison to the nearly $525 million garnered the year before.

According to the Business Journal, the gain came despite a decline in promotional betting money.

Those are credits offered by operators to encourage customers to place bets.

VIDEO: House budget proposal would allow NC State, UNC to receive sports betting tax revenue distribution

House budget proposal would allow NC State, UNC to receive sports betting tax revenue distribution

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read