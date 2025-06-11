NC sports betting revenue rises 7% despite drop in promotional offers

NORTH CAROLINA — New data from the North Carolina Lottery said sports betting revenue is up 7% from last year.
According to the Charlotte Business Journal, paid and promotional wagers totaled over $560 million last month.
That’s in comparison to the nearly $525 million garnered the year before.
According to the Business Journal, the gain came despite a decline in promotional betting money.
Those are credits offered by operators to encourage customers to place bets.
