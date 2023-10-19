NC treasury sets up booth at state fair for ‘unclaimed cash’

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s Treasury Department is making it easier than ever for people to get their hands on “unclaimed cash.”

The department told WTVD it will be setting up a booth in the Kerr Scott Building at the North Carolina State Fair.

“The process is simple. You don’t have to knock over bowling pins with a softball, toss a basketball through a hoop or pop balloons with a dart. Just stop by the UPD booth to meet the friendly staff members and they will assist you on-site to search for your name in our database and determine immediately whether you are owed money. Staff will provide you with additional details on how to file a claim for your funds,” Treasurer Dale R. Folwell said.

During the first five days of the fair, the booth generated 85 claims and helped residents receive more than $36,000 back.

“Unclaimed property” can include refunds, deposits, or uncashed paychecks, according to WTVD.

VIDEO: Hundreds of millions of dollars are waiting, is some of it yours?

UNCLAIMED CASH: Hundreds of millions of dollars are waiting, is some of it yours?





©2023 Cox Media Group