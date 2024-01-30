NC veteran surprised by NFL player with Super Bowl tickets

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A Marine veteran from Raleigh will catch a flight to Las Vegas to watch the Super Bowl thanks to a surprise from an NFL player.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson traveled to the American Legion in Chapel Hill, where Mark Cauble thought he was going to film a USAA commercial.

Instead, Robinson surprised Cauble with tickets to football’s biggest game of the year.

“Next thing I know, Bijan comes walking up behind me. It just blew me away, but I didn’t know anything about it. I didn’t know I was getting anything. I thought it was just some feel-good story. I was completely floored,” Cauble said.

The surprise was part of a partnership with USAA, the Official NFL Salute to Service Partner, and The American Legion, according to WTVD in Raleigh.

Cauble, who grew up a Falcons and Panthers fan, said he’s rooting for the 49ers because former Panthers player Christian McCaffrey and former interim head coach Steve Wilks are part of that team.

While Cauble served between 1990 to 1999, he was assigned to bases in North Carolina and was deployed to six different countries.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 11, he’ll be in Vegas with his girlfriend, he says.

