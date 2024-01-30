NC woman arrested after officials find 44 dogs in distress

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Chatham County woman faces 10 counts of animal cruelty after investigators found 44 dogs in distress on her property.

Deputies say they went to Alicia Dawn Culberson’s house on Thursday after multiple reports of distressed sounds coming from dogs on the property.

Investigators found six dogs dead on the property and dozens more suffering from dehydration, parasites, severe matting, malnutrition, or a combination of multiple health concerns, according to our partners at WTVD.

They seized 44 dogs and obtained a warrant for Culberson’s arrest.

On Friday, Culberson, 36, was arrested for 10 charges of cruelty to animals.

According to WTVD, warrants said several miniature schnauzers were found covered in dry and wet feces and urine among other issues. WTVD says according to online records, there is a dog-breeding service that operates out of Culberson’s address,

The surviving dogs were being cared for Monday at the Chatham Animal Resource Center where they are being nursed back to good health, WTVD reports.

Culberson was released on a written promise to appear. She is scheduled to make a court appearance Wednesday.

