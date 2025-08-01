NCDHHS documents record number of heat-related calls this summer

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said it responded to a record number of heat-related calls already this summer.

Between May 1 and July 12, NCDHHS documented more than 3,300 emergency room visits for heat-related illnesses.

According to a release from the department, that’s the highest total in the past five years.

“Heat-related illnesses can affect anyone, regardless of age or physical condition, but some groups are at higher risk, including outdoor workers, infants and children, older adults, pregnant people, athletes, low-income individuals and people with underlying health conditions,” NCDHHS state epidemiologist, Dr. Zack Moore, said.

NCDHHS says recognizing the symptoms of heat illness is key to preventing serious health issues. Symptoms include sweating, racing pulse, headache, dizziness, and nausea.

To stay safe during dangerous heat, NCDHHS recommends:

Staying hydrated and avoiding or reducing alcohol and caffeine.

Limiting time outside during the hottest parts of the day.

Seeking air conditioning, either at home or a public building, like libraries or cafes.

Staying informed through heat alerts from NCDHHS and local weather forecasts.

VIDEO: How construction workers are dealing with extreme heat

How construction workers are dealing with extreme heat

©2025 Cox Media Group