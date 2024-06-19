Local

NCDOT awarded $1.9 million contract to improvement roads

By Mark Taylor, wsoctv.com
CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been awarded a $1.9 million contract to improve more than five miles of roads in Mecklenburg County.

Crews will mill, resurface, reconstruct shoulders, and update pavement markings on ten secondary roads.

Those roads include:

  • Brown Mill Road
  • Capps Road
  • Amanda Drive
  • Oakberry Court
  • Thomas Road
  • Bounty Court
  • Hagers Ferry Road
  • Red Buckboard Lane
  • Trace Chain Lane
  • Halter Drive

NCDOT said the contactor, Blythe Brothers Asphalt Co., LLC, will not be permitted to install lane closures from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday nights and during major holidays.

It’s expected to be completed in the fall 2025.

