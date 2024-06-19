NCDOT awarded $1.9 million contract to improvement roads

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been awarded a $1.9 million contract to improve more than five miles of roads in Mecklenburg County.
Crews will mill, resurface, reconstruct shoulders, and update pavement markings on ten secondary roads.
Those roads include:
- Brown Mill Road
- Capps Road
- Amanda Drive
- Oakberry Court
- Thomas Road
- Bounty Court
- Hagers Ferry Road
- Red Buckboard Lane
- Trace Chain Lane
- Halter Drive
NCDOT said the contactor, Blythe Brothers Asphalt Co., LLC, will not be permitted to install lane closures from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday nights and during major holidays.
It’s expected to be completed in the fall 2025.
