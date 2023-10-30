NCDOT: Crash closes NC 150 in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A car accident has shut down Highway 150 for almost two hours in Lincoln County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The incident happened just after 7:15 p.m. near MacK Ballard Road.

Officials reopened the road just before 9 p.m.

Officials have not said what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Multi-vehicle crash in north Charlotte shuts down I-85S near Statesville Ave)

Multi-vehicle crash in north Charlotte shuts down I-85S near Statesville Ave





©2023 Cox Media Group