NCDOT to replace Helene-damaged pipe in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Transportation will close part of Indian Grave Road in Caldwell County this week to replace a pipe damaged by Hurricane Helene.

The road closure will occur near Bill Tuttle Road, starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and is expected to last until 5 p.m. on Thursday. The replacement involves installing a larger pipe to improve water flow and a concrete headwall for structural support and erosion protection.

Drivers are advised to use Highway 321 and Highway 268 as a detour during the closure. The NCDOT has provided these alternative routes to minimize inconvenience to commuters.

For real-time travel updates and further information, travelers can visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media platforms.

