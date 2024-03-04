NCDOT starts work to open unused bus lanes on East Independence Boulevard

CHARLOTTE — Monday marks the first day of a nearly 3-month long process of reopening the CATS bus lanes on East Independence Boulevard.

The N.C. Department of Transportation says crews will start the necessary work so that Charlotte Area Transportation buses can use the lanes again.

It should take 75 days of work to reopen the lanes, according to the contractor.

Some commuters say reopening the CATS bus lanes will help public transit passengers skip the major traffic backup that often takes over East Independence during rush hours.

“It’s kind of an issue when you’re sitting there in traffic and you don’t know if you’re going to get in or out of town in 25 minutes or not,” said one passenger.

“I think it would be super convenient. I’m excited for it,” another said.

There shouldn’t be much traffic impact because most of the construction will happen in the bus lanes behind the existing barrier walls. Any lane closure would happen overnight, when most of the work will be done.

The total project is estimated to cost $1.37 million.

When construction began years ago on the Hawthorne Lane Bridge to make room for the streetcar, the bus-only lane down below was shut down. And thanks to a pier from the bridge being built in the outbound lane, it hasn’t been open for years.

It was supposed to reopen last year, but the city says it was delayed because of higher construction costs and issues with contractors.

