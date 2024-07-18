NCDOT wants input on major improvements around Independence Boulevard

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has a plan to help alleviate congestion on Charlotte’s busy Independence Boulevard, and you’ve got a chance to weigh in on it.

The plans call for several projects around Independence, between Uptown Charlotte and Matthews.

Independence Boulevard, itself, is expected to be widened with more express and general-purpose lanes. Some streets that run along the Independence, like W.T. Harris Boulevard and Margaret Wallace Road, will also see major changes.

NCDOT is also planning on building overpasses to eliminate several traffic lights on Independence Boulevard as it approaches Matthews.

A drop-in style meeting will take place from 4-7 p.m. on July 23 to get public feedback on the proposals. The meeting is happening in the cafeteria of East Mecklenburg High School on Monroe Road.

You can see maps of the projects at this link.

(VIDEO: NCDOT starts work to open unused bus lanes on East Independence Boulevard)

