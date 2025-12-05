NC’s sports betting revenue surges to 3rd consecutive record-setting month

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina’s sports betting revenue surged to a third consecutive record-setting month in November and eclipsed $800 million for the second time, according to data reported Thursday by the N.C. State Lottery Commission.

Online betting reached $814 million last month, edging the record of $811 million set in October. The state lottery commission governs online betting, which was legalized in June 2023. Online betting started in March 2024.

