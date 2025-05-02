Nearly $30K in damages under investigation at Kings Mountain home under construction

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department is investigating after someone caused nearly $30,000 worth of damage to a home under construction in Kings Mountain.

Video captured on a neighbor’s surveillance camera showed two different cars pulling up to the home on Weblee Court several times last month.

According to police, the home’s studs, stairs, window frames, and wall sheeting were extensively damaged with a saw.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicles is encouraged to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

