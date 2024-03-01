Nearly 4,000 gallons of wastewater reached creek in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte water crews are reporting an untreated wastewater overflow in northeast Charlotte on Friday.

Officials said an incident near Leaves Lane resulted in almost 4,000 gallons reaching Toby Creek in the Yadkin Pee Dee River Watershed.

A blockage of grease and wipes caused the overflow, according to Charlotte Water.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek, or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not breakdown in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

How You Can Help:

Toss in the trash: paper towels, wipes, hair, cotton swabs, feminine products, dental floss, coffee grounds, and excess food.

Toss in the toilet: only toilet paper.

Kitchen sink: soap suds, small amounts of foods from a plate, and liquids (no fats, oils, or grease).

Take them to a full-service recycling center for used and expired oils and grease.

