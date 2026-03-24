Nearly 800 CMS students attend career fair featuring 50 local companies

CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of Charlotte‑Mecklenburg high school seniors spent the day connecting with major employers at a career fair held inside Bank of America Stadium.

Nearly 800 CMS seniors met with representatives from more than 50 local companies, exploring job opportunities and learning about potential career paths.

Students said the event gave them valuable exposure to industries they hadn’t considered and helped them build early professional networks.

Senior Kyle Busby called the experience “very important” for his generation, saying it helps students get their name out and discover new career interests.

Senior Innencia Robinson added that the fair is especially helpful for students still figuring out their future plans.

In addition to meeting employers, students worked on their résumés and had the chance to take professional headshots.

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