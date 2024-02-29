Neighborhood market expands with uptown location

CHARLOTTE — NoDa market The Exchange at 36th is headed uptown. It has plans for a satellite location in the lobby of Monarch Market.

Plans call for the 880-square-foot location to open this spring. It will be on the ground floor of One Independence Center at 101 N. Tryon St.

The Exchange Uptown will offer options such as sodas and cold beverages, artisanal and specialty snacks, grab n’ go sandwiches, greeting cards and gifts as well as beer and wine for retail purchase.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

