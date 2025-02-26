Neil Young to kick off North American tour in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Neil Young and his new band, the Chrome Hearts, are hitting the road this summer and making a stop in the Queen City.

The North American leg of Young’s “Love Earth” tour kicks off in Charlotte on Aug. 8 at PNC Music Pavilion.

The Chrome Hearts features Spooner Oldham on Farfisa organ, Micah Nelson on guitar and vocals, Corey McCormick on bass and vocals, and Anthony LoGerfo on drums.

Young is also partnering with Farm Aid, which he co-founded in 1985, to bring Homegrown Concessions on the tour. The initiative brings family farm food that’s produced sustainably and with a fair price paid to the farmer to each venue.

Tickets for the Charlotte show go on sale Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. through livenation.com.

VIDEO: Two more artists announced for 2025 Lovin’ Life Music Fest

Two more artists announced for 2025 Lovin’ Life Music Fest

©2025 Cox Media Group