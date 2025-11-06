‘Never seen this’: Driver’s car tax bill went up, not down, from one year to the next

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Jeremy Weaver has a ’92 Mazda Miata. He counts on the car’s tax bill going down each year. But this year, the opposite happened.

“I’ve never seen a car appreciate. I’ve been paying taxes in this state on cars for over 40 years,” he said. “And I’ve never seen this, ever.”

According to Lincoln County, the car’s value went from $880 to $4,800. The bill: $51 to $75.

Sure, Weaver only has to pay about $25 more. But he says it’s not about the money. He was just curious why. After all, Weaver has another Miata.

One that’s newer, in better condition, and with fewer miles. “A way better car,” in his words. And that bill was less. “It’s just a little frustrating,” he said.

The county said the ’92 went from being old to being a “classic.” Translation: higher bill.

That usually happens when a car is 30 years old. Obviously, the ’92 is three years beyond that. The county says they gave Weaver some grace time.

Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke says you can always appeal your vehicle tax bill. And if the car’s 30 years old, you can apply for an antique tag.

That may lower the bill and get you out of another expense: annual inspections.

