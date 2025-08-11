New Charlotte Prep building to welcome students after fire

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Prep will welcome elementary school students on Aug. 20 into their new building, our partners at The Charlotte Observer reported.
The $13 million lower school on Boyce Road in southeast Charlotte replaces the one destroyed by a fire on June 26, 2023.
The new 24,000-square-foot building has 11 classrooms, a dining hall, and places for counseling and learning support, The Observer reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
