New Charlotte Prep building to welcome students after fire

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Prep will welcome elementary school students on Aug. 20 into their new building, our partners at The Charlotte Observer reported.

The $13 million lower school on Boyce Road in southeast Charlotte replaces the one destroyed by a fire on June 26, 2023.

The new 24,000-square-foot building has 11 classrooms, a dining hall, and places for counseling and learning support, The Observer reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

VIDEO: No sprinklers in building where prep school fire started, causing $2.5M in damage

No sprinklers in building where prep school fire started, causing $2.5M in damage

©2025 Cox Media Group