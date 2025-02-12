New concept lined up for shuttered Plaza Midwood restaurant space

CHARLOTTE — Restaurateur Lincoln Clark is giving this Plaza Midwood space a second chance.

His new concept, Clark’s Snack Bar, will occupy roughly 2,000 square feet at 3001 Central Ave. It could open in mid-March.

Clark told the Charlotte Business Journal that he was able to negotiate a deal for the original Good Wurst space — a company he founded during the pandemic.

“Good Wurst was my baby. I loved the brand,” Clark said. “I had huge aspirations.”

He sold his stake, though, in recent years, and Good Wurst’s Central Avenue restaurant in January ended its roughly four-and-a-half-year run.

