Local

New concept lined up for shuttered Plaza Midwood restaurant space

By WSOCTV.com News Staff and Charlotte Business Journal
The Good Wurst Co. was located at 3001 Central Ave.
By WSOCTV.com News Staff and Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — Restaurateur Lincoln Clark is giving this Plaza Midwood space a second chance.

His new concept, Clark’s Snack Bar, will occupy roughly 2,000 square feet at 3001 Central Ave. It could open in mid-March.

The Good Wurst Co. closes final restaurant

Clark told the Charlotte Business Journal that he was able to negotiate a deal for the original Good Wurst space — a company he founded during the pandemic.

“Good Wurst was my baby. I loved the brand,” Clark said. “I had huge aspirations.”

He sold his stake, though, in recent years, and Good Wurst’s Central Avenue restaurant in January ended its roughly four-and-a-half-year run.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Plaza Midwood pub raises money for wife of man killed by fallen tree

Plaza Midwood pub raises money for wife of man killed by fallen tree


©2025 Cox Media Group

0


Most Read