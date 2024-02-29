New eatery coming to Optimist Hall

CHARLOTTE — The food hall at Optimist Hall has landed a new concept from the team behind Customshop.

Chef-owner Andres Kaifer and Managing Partner Alex Bridges, who took over the longtime restaurant in Elizabeth in 2022, plan to open a Spanish tapas eatery at Optimist Hall this summer, according to a press release this morning.

The venture will fill the former Velvet Taco space, after that food stall closed in December.

