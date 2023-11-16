New Gastonia facility a key piece of USPS overhaul

GASTONIA, N.C. — North Carolina has long been at the center of Louis DeJoy’s professional pursuits. He spent decades building Triad-based New Breed Logistics before it was acquired by XPO Logistics for $615 million in 2014. Now, the state is at the forefront of DeJoy’s latest venture: modernizing and revitalizing the U.S. Postal Service.

The U.S. Postmaster General spoke to the Charlotte Business Journal last week at the Postal Service’s new Charlotte Regional Processing and Distribution Center in Gaston County. The facility is at NorthPoint Development’s Gateway85 industrial park between Gastonia and Lowell, and is part of USPS’ nine-figure investment in the Charlotte region. The operation is around 20% ramped up so far, DeJoy said, and will employ between 750 and 1,000 people at full capacity.

The facility is a piece of the Postal Service’s larger 10-year Delivering for America plan — DeJoy’s ambitious vision to modernize and financially revive the organization. The plan was issued in 2021 and includes an overhaul of the Postal Service’s processing network. Those changes are built around the Regional Processing and Distribution Centers.

“We’re trying to create a conveyor to and from everyone’s home,” DeJoy said.

Read more here.

VIDEO: USPS employee’s union protests over layoff fears and changes within agency

USPS employee’s union protests over layoff fears and changes within agency





©2023 Cox Media Group