New greenway section opening in Huntersville with unique light art display

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The newest section of greenway in Mecklenburg County is opening next week, and it’s got a colorful surprise in it.

On Monday, leaders in Huntersville will officially cut the ribbon on the extension of the Torrence Green Greenway, which runs from Rosewood Meadow Lane to the CATS Park and Ride on Compass Street.

The greenway has a unique feature to it: a static light art installation called “State of Flow.”

The art exhibit was created by Project One Studio. It’s located in an underground tunnel portion of the greenway beneath the Interstate-77 express lanes.

It’ll officially open to the public on Monday.

