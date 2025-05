CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Swimming in Cleveland County is a little safer now, according to the Shelby Star.

Two groups installed five life jacket loaner stations.

They will be located at the Broad River Greenway, Moss Lake, and the new Lawndale City Park.

They are completely free to use.

Each station has 25 Coast Guard-approved life jackets in a range of sizes so people can enjoy the water safely.

