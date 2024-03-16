New Main Library branch on rise

CHARLOTTE — Construction crews are getting ready to go vertical on a new $137.3 million library in uptown Charlotte.

Demolition of the former library building began last August, and crews are wrapping up site prep work now. Tommy Scott, Charlotte Mecklenburg Library communications specialist, said foundation work and vertical construction will begin as soon as that’s completed. The project is on schedule and slated to deliver in summer 2026.

The organization filed a building permit with Mecklenburg County on March 6 for construction of the 117,569-square-foot building. The permit is for $47.1 million in work. Additionally, a permit carrying a value of $13.1 million was filed the same day for the Spirit Square portion of the project.

