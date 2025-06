LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A new program to increase healthcare in rural areas is coming to Lancaster County next month.

Eight internal medicine resident physicians will report to Lancaster Medical Center for the next three years.

The residents will focus on more rural areas of the county, according to the Herald.

A hospital is also coming to the Indian Land area.

